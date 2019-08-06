BERGHELA Patrick Hale 04/05/1978 08/06/2018 Patchie, it has been a year since you left us on that terrible day. We miss you so much every day. We still can't believe you are gone. This time of year we would find you grilling on the deck with your brother, cousins and friends. I'll never forget how you drove 11 hours to surprise me on Mother's Day. You gave us so many laughs and such a good time. Your personality was larger than life. It will never be the same without you. I hope you are up in Heaven with Daddy and Nick having a barbeque and watching over us. We need you to help us get through losing you, Daddy and Nick. This just can't be real. We Love You and Miss You Michael and Maa



