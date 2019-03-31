Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patrick Henry Madigan. View Sign

Madigan, Patrick Henry SCHAGHTICOKE Patrick Henry Madigan, 59, beloved husband of Cindy Meyer Madigan, passed away on March 26, 2019. Born on July 16, 1959, he was the son of the late Edward K. and Esther G. (Archambault) Madigan. Pat and Cindy married on October 15, 1994, and had three children: Tom, Clare and Henry Madigan. Pat owned and operated Mineral Springs Lawn & Landscape for over 25 years. He was a family man who was very proud of his children. Pat loved fishing and hunting, especially on Santanoni Preserve in the Adirondacks and shared his passion for the outdoors with his children. Pat was the proud owner of the family farm on Madigan Road. He enjoyed caring for his cows and chickens and his morning walks with his dog Fern. Survivors in addition to his wife and children include siblings, Rosemary (Mike) Joslin, Mike (Ginny) Madigan, Tess (late Dennis) Garner, Ken (Lisa) Madigan, and Kevin (Betty) Madigan; mother-in-law Constance Meyer, and father-in-law Ernest (Nancy) Meyer; sister-in-law Chris (Ted) Piel; cherished family, Eleanor Meyer and Carol Meyer; as well as a niece and several nephews, Stephen and Jeffrey Joslin, Erin (Evan) Carknard, Teddy, Andy, Joe and Richie Madigan and Ted and Josh Piel. Relatives and friends may call from 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 2, at the Chase-







Madigan, Patrick Henry SCHAGHTICOKE Patrick Henry Madigan, 59, beloved husband of Cindy Meyer Madigan, passed away on March 26, 2019. Born on July 16, 1959, he was the son of the late Edward K. and Esther G. (Archambault) Madigan. Pat and Cindy married on October 15, 1994, and had three children: Tom, Clare and Henry Madigan. Pat owned and operated Mineral Springs Lawn & Landscape for over 25 years. He was a family man who was very proud of his children. Pat loved fishing and hunting, especially on Santanoni Preserve in the Adirondacks and shared his passion for the outdoors with his children. Pat was the proud owner of the family farm on Madigan Road. He enjoyed caring for his cows and chickens and his morning walks with his dog Fern. Survivors in addition to his wife and children include siblings, Rosemary (Mike) Joslin, Mike (Ginny) Madigan, Tess (late Dennis) Garner, Ken (Lisa) Madigan, and Kevin (Betty) Madigan; mother-in-law Constance Meyer, and father-in-law Ernest (Nancy) Meyer; sister-in-law Chris (Ted) Piel; cherished family, Eleanor Meyer and Carol Meyer; as well as a niece and several nephews, Stephen and Jeffrey Joslin, Erin (Evan) Carknard, Teddy, Andy, Joe and Richie Madigan and Ted and Josh Piel. Relatives and friends may call from 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 2, at the Chase- Smith Family Funeral Home, 173 Main St., Schaghticoke. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, April 3, in the Transfiguration Parish, 17 South Main St., Schaghticoke with Reverend George Fleming officiating. Burial will take place later this spring in St. John's Cemetery in Schaghticoke. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Henry Madigan Educational Fund, c/o CapCom Federal Credit Union, 4 Winners Circle, Albany, NY, 12205. Online remembrances may be made at www.chasesmithfamily.com Funeral Home Chase-Smith Family Funeral Homes, Schaghticoke - Schaghticoke

173 Main Street

Schaghticoke , NY 12154

(518) 753-4511 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 31, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close