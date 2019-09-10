Guest Book View Sign Service Information Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. 2013 Broadway Watervliet , NY 12189-2225 (518)-273-3223 Send Flowers Obituary

Flanigan, Patrick J. WATERVLIET On Thursday, September 5, 2019, Patrick James Flanigan passed away suddenly at the age of 61. Known as "Pat" or "Red" to many, he was born in Troy on July 7, 1958, to the late Edward J. Flanigan and Catherine (Cody) Judge Flanigan. Pat grew up in Watervliet and graduated from LaSalle Institute in 1977. Pat retired from Niagara Mohawk, where he became a member and elected union representative of the International Brotherhood of Electric Workers Union. Pat and his family resided in Grafton, on Babcock Lake, where he had served as president of the Babcock Lake Homeowners Association and made lifelong family friends. Pat served on the board of Turning Point in Brattleboro, Vt. from 2008-2011 and was elected chairman of the board for two years. Pat loved the Adirondacks and was a part owner of Sterno Club in North Hudson, N.Y. where he had spent time hunting, fishing, and skiing. Pat is predeceased by his cherished brother, Michael Flanigan and is survived by his dear sister, Kathleen (Jake) Zagata of Chelmsford, Mass. Pat was the proud father of daughters, Kaleigh (Joseph) Cavanaugh of Schodack and Shannon (Boulos) Flanigan of Cohoes. In addition, Pat is survived by his nephews, Brian and Mark Zagata, and beloved friend, Lee (Patty) Hess; and many cousins and adored friends. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at the Parker Bros. Memorial, 2013 Broadway, Watervliet. Interment will be in St. Patrick's Cemetery in Colonie. Relatives and friends are invited and may also call at the funeral home on Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m., with personal remembrances at 6:30 p.m. Pat was truly loved by his family and friends, as he was a fierce friend with a wild sense of humor. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, to honor Pat's journey memorial gifts can be made in his name to Turning Point of Windham County, P.O. Box 1303, Brattleboro, VT 05302, where he had been involved in peer-based recovery support. Condolence book at







Flanigan, Patrick J. WATERVLIET On Thursday, September 5, 2019, Patrick James Flanigan passed away suddenly at the age of 61. Known as "Pat" or "Red" to many, he was born in Troy on July 7, 1958, to the late Edward J. Flanigan and Catherine (Cody) Judge Flanigan. Pat grew up in Watervliet and graduated from LaSalle Institute in 1977. Pat retired from Niagara Mohawk, where he became a member and elected union representative of the International Brotherhood of Electric Workers Union. Pat and his family resided in Grafton, on Babcock Lake, where he had served as president of the Babcock Lake Homeowners Association and made lifelong family friends. Pat served on the board of Turning Point in Brattleboro, Vt. from 2008-2011 and was elected chairman of the board for two years. Pat loved the Adirondacks and was a part owner of Sterno Club in North Hudson, N.Y. where he had spent time hunting, fishing, and skiing. Pat is predeceased by his cherished brother, Michael Flanigan and is survived by his dear sister, Kathleen (Jake) Zagata of Chelmsford, Mass. Pat was the proud father of daughters, Kaleigh (Joseph) Cavanaugh of Schodack and Shannon (Boulos) Flanigan of Cohoes. In addition, Pat is survived by his nephews, Brian and Mark Zagata, and beloved friend, Lee (Patty) Hess; and many cousins and adored friends. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at the Parker Bros. Memorial, 2013 Broadway, Watervliet. Interment will be in St. Patrick's Cemetery in Colonie. Relatives and friends are invited and may also call at the funeral home on Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m., with personal remembrances at 6:30 p.m. Pat was truly loved by his family and friends, as he was a fierce friend with a wild sense of humor. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, to honor Pat's journey memorial gifts can be made in his name to Turning Point of Windham County, P.O. Box 1303, Brattleboro, VT 05302, where he had been involved in peer-based recovery support. Condolence book at ParkerBrosMemorial.com Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 10, 2019

