Judge, Patrick J. TROY Patrick J. Judge, 87, passed away on Monday, February 10, 2020. Funeral services will be held on Monday, February 17, at 8:45 a.m. from the McLoughlin & Mason Funeral Home and at 9:30 a.m. in Our Lady of Victory Church where Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Burial will follow in St. Peter's Cemetery, Troy. Family and friends are invited to calling hours on Sunday, February 16, from 3 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home. The complete obituary will be published on Friday. Please visit www.mcloughlinmason.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 13, 2020