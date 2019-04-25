Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patrick J. Kenney. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Kenney, Patrick J. AVERILL PARK Patrick J. Kenney, 30 of Averill Park, passed suddenly on April 19, 2019. Born in Troy on May 31, 1988, he was the son of Douglas Sr. and Ann Kenney of Punta Gorda, Fla. Pat was raised in Averill Park and attended Averill Park schools. He enlisted in the U.S. Army in 2009 and graduated from Advanced Infantry Training in Fort Benning, Ga. He was assigned to the 2nd Infantry 5th Brigade Combat Team in Fort Bliss, Texas where he was awarded his Air Assault wings, Expert Infantryman Badge and other service ribbons. After his service, he returned to the Capital Region where he worked in the construction and the roofing trades. He enjoyed, music, video gaming, hunting and especially four wheeling with his friends and family. Always accompanied by his best friend "Rocko" (German Shepherd) he will be sorely missed and always remembered for his smile and sense of humor. He is also survived by his fiancee, Michelle Lentini of Saratoga; his brother, Douglas Jr. and wife Kaillee Kenney of Averill Park; his cherished sister Bridget and husband Brendan Shank of Pittsfield, Mass.; as well as his maternal grandmother Shirley Durocher of Cohoes. A private service will be held by the family at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations should be sent to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY, 12204.







