Longo, Patrick J. CLIFTON PARK Patrick J. "Pat" Longo, 82 of Clifton Park, beloved husband for over 59 years to Claudia L. Short Longo of Clifton Park, peacefully entered into eternal life in the loving comfort of his home surrounded by his family on Monday, November 16, 2020. Born in Albany, he was the son of the late Paul and Angelina Vigliante Longo and was a graduate of Colonie Central High School. He earned his B.A. from SUNY Oneonta and his M.A. from SUNY Albany, and served in the New York State National Guard. Mr. Longo retired from New York State United Teachers where he was director of retirement services, having previously retired as director of the Greater Capital Region Teacher's Center and as a teacher in the South Colonie Central School District. Pat served as president of the South Colonie Teacher's Association and assisted in the establishment of Labor Unions as an organizer in a number of countries. He was a notorious prankster, lover of science and technology, and enjoyed long drives with his wife, vacationing with friends, photographing his family, and singing to "mix tapes" he created of music across many genres and decades. He was a charter member of the South Colonie Irish and a communicant of St. Edward the Confessor Church in Clifton Park. He was the beloved husband of Claudia; devoted father of Kelly (Anthony) DeFeciani of Clifton Park, Wendy (Michael) Sullivan of Fairport, N.Y., Jody (Andre) Schmid of Saratoga Springs, Patrick (Loretta) Longo of Latham, and Timothy (Renee) Longo of Rexford; cherished grandfather of Emily DeFeciani (Michael Allen), Sean Sullivan, Jesse Schmid, Shannon Sullivan, Christopher Schmid, Jake DeFeciani, Kassidy Sullivan, Joseph DeFeciani, Mia Longo, Meagan Schmid, Aidan Longo, Paul Longo, Lennon Longo, and Tristan Longo; and loving brother of Gloria Cail, Joy Longo, Paul (Virginia) Longo, Frances Howlan, the late Francis Long, Anna Kowalski and Adeline Bombard. He is also survived by many dear nieces and nephews. The funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, November 21, at 10 a.m. in St. Edward the Confessor Church, 569 Clifton Park Center Rd., Clifton Park. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home, 1550 Rte. 9, Clifton Park on Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. Facial covering, six foot social distancing and capacity limitations must be adhered to. Interment will be held in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery, Colonie. Those desiring, may make memorial contributions to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, Memorial Processing, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142,, Memphis, TN, 38148-0142, Community Hospice, Gift Processing Center, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208 or to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 230 East Ohio St., Suite 500, Chicago, IL, 60611, in memory of Patrick J. Longo. Please view Patrick's memorial video or express your online condolences by visiting gordoncemerickfuneralhome.com