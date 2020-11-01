O'Hanlon, Patrick J. ALBANY Patrick J. O'Hanlon, 89, formerly of the Albany and Schoharie County areas, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 29, 2020, under the loving care of his family. Patrick, a son of Michael and Ellen (O'Connell) O'Hanlon, was born March 22, 1931, in Albany. In his younger years, Patrick attended area schools, enjoyed bowling and darts and participated in several leagues; as an avid sports fan, he particularly enjoyed football, basketball and golf. Patrick also had an abiding faith and worshipped at area churches and while living in South Carolina. Although Patrick claimed his greatest aspiration in life entailed raising a large, loving family, his working career was spent as a transportation terminal manager for Holmes Transportation and then Stott & Davis in Colonie. Patrick is survived by his children, Deborah (Bryan) Daus of Naples, Fla., David (Margaret) LaCavera of Bolivar, Mo., Laurel (Thomas) LaCavera-Sorel of Woodbury, Minn., Lisa (Michael) Negus of Maryland, N.Y., Gina (Erik) Knudson of Oneonta, N.Y., John (Amy) LaCavera of Woolwich, Maine, Bridget O'Hanlon of Glenmont and Patrick (Kathi) O'Hanlon of Delanson. Numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren survive along with his brother, Geoffrey O'Hanlon of Albany; and his sister, Helen O'Hanlon-Carswell of Slingerland; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a daughter, Patricia O'Hanlon; and his siblings, Nora Paparian, John O'Hanlon, Mary O'Hanlon and Daniel O'Hanlon. A period of visitation will be held on Thursday, November 5 from 4-6 p.m. at Langan Funeral Home, 327 Main Street, Schoharie, NY. Burial will be at a later date in St. Agnes Cemetery in Menands. Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Patrick to Double H Ranch, 97 Hidden Valley Road, Lake Luzerne, NY, 12846 (doublehranch.org/donate
