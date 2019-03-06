Brearton, Patrick James WYNANTSKILL Patrick James Brearton passed away suddenly on March 2, 2019. Patrick was born in Troy, on January 4, 1971. He was predeceased by his parents, Arthur and Kathleen Brearton; and grandmother Mary Brearton. He is survived by his wife, Debra; son Patrick; stepdaughters, Lisa and Kristy; sisters, Eileen (Rick) Novak and Colleen (Steven) Denio; brother Arthur (Jeannine) Brearton; his uncle Jim and aunt Judy Brearton; nephews, David and Alex Beaulac, Andrew Denio; nieces, Rachel Novak, Adrianna and Alessandra Denio; and many Brearton and Gallagher cousins. Patrick was a communicant of St. Michael the Archangel Church in Troy. He was a graduate of Troy High School and Hudson Valley Community College. He was employed as a letter carrier with the United States Postal Service in Cohoes, for over 25 years. There will be calling hours Friday night for family and friends to attend from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Wynantskill Funeral Home, 294 Whiteview Road, Wynantskill. There will also be a funeral Mass in St. Michael the Archangel Church, 175 Williams Road, Troy, at 10 a.m. on Saturday March 9. Interment will follow in St. Peter's Cemetery, Troy. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to at stjude.org/donate or the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society at mohawkhuman.org /donate-online. Please visit wynantskillfh.com.
