Jones, Patrick Joseph "PJ" PENSACOLA, Fla. Patrick Joseph "PJ" Jones, 82 of Pensacola, Fla., passed away on Tuesday, November 17, 2020. Col. Jones enlisted in the Marine Corps in Albany in August 1956. Upon completion of boot camp in Parris Island, S.C., and infantry training at Camp LeJeune in Jacksonville, N.C., he received orders to N.A.S. in Jacksonville, Fla. where he attended the Naval Aviation Fundamental School and Aviation Electrician "A" School. Upon completion of these schools he was transferred to Marine Corps Air Station in Opa-Locka, Fla., and joined VMR - 353 for duty. While at M.C.A.S. in Opa-Locka, Pvt. 1st Class Jones received a Secretary of the Navy appointment to the U.S. Naval Academy and was transferred to the Naval Academy Preparatory School at Bainbridge, Md. Cpl. Jones entered the U.S. Naval Academy as a midshipman in June 1958, graduated in June 1962, and was commissioned a second lieutenant in the Marine Corps. He completed The Basic School in Quantico, Va., in December 1962, and received orders to N.A.S. in Pensacola, Fla., as a student naval aviator. 1st Lt. Jones received his aviator wings in June 1964. He proceeded to Marine Corps Air Station in Beaufort, S.C., and joined VMFA(AW)-235 flying the F-8E Crusader. In December 1965, he deployed with the squadron to MAG-11 in Da Nang, Republic of Vietnam. During this tour Lt. Jones flew combat missions in the F-8 and O-1C "Birddog." Upon completion of this overseas tour, Capt. Jones received orders to the U.S. Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey, Calif. He completed this duty under instruction in June 1969 and was awarded a degree in aerospace engineering. Upon completion of transition training in the F-4B "Phantom," Capt. Jones was again ordered to MAG-11 in Da Nang, Republic of Vietnam. During this tour he flew combat missions in the F-4, TA-4-F and OV-10A aircraft. During December 1970, Capt. Jones received orders to the U.S. Naval Academy where he served as an instructor in the engineering department and as a company officer in the executive department. At the completion of this tour of duty in July 1974, Maj. Jones was transferred to the Marine Aviation Detachment in Point Mugu, Calif., where he served as project officer, program manager, and executive officer. September 1976 saw Maj. Jones assigned overseas to MAG-15, MCAS in Iwakuni, Japan, serving as executive officer of VMFA-115. In July 1977, as commanding officer, he brought the squadron to MAG-31, MCAS in Beaufort, S.C. During this second tour at MCAS Beaufort he served as executive officer of PROV MAG-40, commanding officer of Headquarters and Maintenance Squadron-31, and commanding officer of VMFA-251. Col. Jones served on the staff of DC/S for Aviation of HQMC from June 1980 to June 1982. During this time, he was selected for Top Level School and attended the Naval War College in 1983. Upon graduation, Col. Jones was assigned as the commanding officer of Marine Corps Air Station in Beaufort, S.C. From June 1985 to July 1987 he commanded MAG-41 at NAS in Dallas, Texas. Col. Jones served as III MEF chief of staff from August 1987 to July 1988 when he assumed command of MATSG Pensacola. His personal decorations include the Bronze Star Medal with "V" device, Meritorious Service Medal, Air Medal with 51 Strike/Flight awards and two Navy Commendation Medals with "V" device. After retirement in 1990, PJ taught nine years at Pensacola Catholic High School. He played golf three days a week until his death. He was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard Jones and Bridget Roland. He is survived by his wife, Tanya Gunter Jones; his sons, Kevin Jones, Brian Jones (Lisa), Daniel Hynes (Michele), and Tim Hynes (Elizabeth); daughters, Nora Emling (Justin), and Kelly West (Glen); nine grandchildren; and his two cats, Boo and Peanut. The family will receive friends on Saturday, December 5, at 10:30 a.m., followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m. at Harper-Morris Memorial. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Autism Pensacola, 10001 North Davis Highway, Building 1, Pensacola, FL, 32514.