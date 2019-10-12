Patrick L. DeMurio

Service Information
Jones Funeral Home Inc
1503 Union Street
Schenectady, NY
12309
(518)-346-3881
Calling hours
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Jones Funeral Home Inc
1503 Union Street
Schenectady, NY 12309
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
12:00 PM
St. John the Evangelist Church
806 Union Street
Schenectady, NY
View Map
Obituary
DeMurio, Patrick L. ALBANY Patrick L. DeMurio, 65, passed away, Thursday, October 10, 2019, at Albany Medical Center after a brief illness. Patrick was predeceased by his parents, Patrick and Mary DeMurio. He will be greatly missed by his family, friends and members of the tennis community. Calling hours will be on Monday, October 14, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Jones Funeral Home, 1503 Union St., (at McClellan St.), Schenectady, followed by a Mass at 12 p.m. in St. John the Evangelist Church, 806 Union Street, Schenectady. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Animal Protective Foundation, 53 Maple Avenue, Glenville, NY, 12302 in memory of Patrick. To leave condolence messages please visit jonesfh.net

Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 12, 2019
