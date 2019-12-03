Patrick Piccirilli Jr. (1974 - 2019)
Obituary
Piccirilli, Patrick Jr. BRANFORD, Conn. Patrick Piccirilli, Jr. of Branford, Conn., passed away unexpectedly on November 29, 2019, at the age of 45. Pat was born on Staten Island, N.Y. on January 21, 1974 to Patrick and Eileen (McKeon) Piccirilli. The second of four children, Pat graduated from Goshen High School in 1992. After graduating high school, he attended SUNY Delhi and SUNY New Paltz where he immersed himself in college life. Pat was well-known around New Paltz, and his outgoing, boisterous personality led to many lifelong friendships no matter where the world took him. While Pat did not have children of his own, he loved his nephews Daniel, Zachary, and Sam Hulseapple, and Ian and Brendan Piccirilli very much. Pat will surely be remembered as the life of the party with a personality that filled whatever space he was in. He was always willing to help those around him, leading with a big hug, a full heart, and a sense of humor that was second-to-none. Pat was a tremendous lover of animals, and his dogs Jake and Padme were the true loves of his life. He enjoyed traveling, especially cruises, riding his motorcycle on sun-filled days, rocking out at concerts, taking hikes, and relaxing on his favorite spot on the water near his home in Connecticut. Pat was a connoisseur of the poker table, and he never passed up an opportunity to play cards with family and friends. In addition to his parents, who reside in Latham, and his nephews, Pat is survived by his siblings, Pamela (Paul) Hulseapple of Ballston Lake, Sean (Alixandria) Piccirilli of Carrollton,Va., and Amy (Tim) Dawkins of Ballston Lake. He will be truly missed by a loving extended family including many uncles, aunts, cousins, and friends who were like family to him. Family and friends may call from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, December 6, at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 181 Troy Schenectady Rd, Watervliet, NY 12189. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Saturday, December 7, at Our Lady of the Assumption Church, 498 Watervliet Shaker Rd, Latham, NY 12110. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent in Pat's memory to Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter, 749 E Main St, Branford, CT 06405. Online condolences may be expressed at www.NewComerAlbany.com

Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 3, 2019
