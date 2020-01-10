Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patsy J. Sausto. View Sign Service Information Applebee Funeral Home 403 Kenwood Ave. Delmar , NY 12054 (518)-439-2715 Funeral Mass 2:00 PM St. Thomas the Apostle Church 35 Adams Pl. Delmar , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Sausto, Patsy J. SELKIRK Patsy J. Sausto passed away on January 7, 2020. Patsy was born on April 22, 1925, to Joseph and Jessie (Menna) Sausto in the Bronx. He was predeceased by his parents and survived by his wife of 71 years, Theresa (Suozzi), the love of his life. He was survived by his four children, Joseph (Stacey), Patrick, Christopher and Giselle; as well as three grandchildren, Daniel, David and Haylee. Patsy graduated DeWitt Clinton High School in the Bronx in June 1941 at the age of 16. He then attended Long Island University's Brooklyn College of Pharmacy and graduated in less than three years. Patsy was a genuine World War II hero. He joined the Army's 343rd Infantry Regiment, 86th Infantry Division where he served in both Germany and the Philippines. He was awarded the Expert Shooter Badge, the Army's highest shooting award, as well as The











Sausto, Patsy J. SELKIRK Patsy J. Sausto passed away on January 7, 2020. Patsy was born on April 22, 1925, to Joseph and Jessie (Menna) Sausto in the Bronx. He was predeceased by his parents and survived by his wife of 71 years, Theresa (Suozzi), the love of his life. He was survived by his four children, Joseph (Stacey), Patrick, Christopher and Giselle; as well as three grandchildren, Daniel, David and Haylee. Patsy graduated DeWitt Clinton High School in the Bronx in June 1941 at the age of 16. He then attended Long Island University's Brooklyn College of Pharmacy and graduated in less than three years. Patsy was a genuine World War II hero. He joined the Army's 343rd Infantry Regiment, 86th Infantry Division where he served in both Germany and the Philippines. He was awarded the Expert Shooter Badge, the Army's highest shooting award, as well as The Bronze Star Medal for meritorious achievement behind enemy lines while serving in the European Theatre of Operations. Patsy was selected and marched the American Flag to General MacArthur upon MacArthur's famous return to the Philippines. Patsy married his childhood sweetheart, Theresa Suozzi, in June 1948. Patsy and Theresa met when they were 16 years old at the Pleasant Acres Resort in the Catskill Mountains. They happened to live in the same neighborhood in the Bronx. Theresa was his true love and always at the center of his life. After World War II, Patsy practiced pharmacy in Westchester County and Manhattan. Patsy's parents started and owned Pleasant Acres, the most thriving and well known Italian American summer Resort in the Catskill Mountains. Patsy and Theresa later joined his parent's business and ran Pleasant Acres. They helped to expand the resort to 160 guest rooms to become the largest Italian American summer Resort in the Catskills. One of Patsy's passions was baseball. In the Army, he managed his Division's baseball team. The team included a few Major League baseball players. Patsy was the pitcher on the Pleasant Acres softball team for over 30 years. They played local area teams, as well as some semi-pro teams. Patsy's fondest memories were born out of the comradery that grew out of being teammates with fellow Pleasant Acres staff, waiters and entertainers. As a spectator, Patsy grew up a New York Giants fan, but once they moved to California, he became a dedicated New York Mets fan, and was known to watch all 162 games each year. Patsy retired in 2001 at the age of 76 and spent the rest of his years with his family in Albany and Deerfield Beach, Fla. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 2 p.m. on Monday, January 13, in St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 35 Adams Pl., Delmar. www.applebeefuneralhome.com Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 10, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Bronze Star Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close