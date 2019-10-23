Fuda, Paul A. ALBANY Paul A. Fuda, 73, died Saturday, October 19, 2019, at home after a long illness. Born and educated in Albany public schools he was the son of the late Charles and Mildred (Tesch) Fuda. In 1968 Paul graduated from from N.Y.S. Maritime College and immediately served in Vietnam in the U.S. Navy aboard the U.S.S. Cohoes. He worked as chief engineer for the Merchant Marines and was a lifelong member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Albany. Paul is survived by two sisters, Carol Guptill of New Hampshire and Elisabeth (Edward) Schmidt of Maine; several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his brother, Charles M. Fuda, Sr.; and two nephews, Daniel Fuda and Michael Guptill. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Paul's family on Friday, October 25, from 10-11:45 a.m. at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 75 Whitehall Rd., Albany. His funeral service will immediately follow at 12 p.m. in the church. Interment will be in St. Matthew Lutheran Cemetery, Glenmont. In lieu of flowers those who wish may send memorial contributions to St. Matthew Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be offered at danielkeenanfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 23, 2019