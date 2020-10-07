Russom, Paul A. GREENFIELD CENTER Paul A. Russom, 71 of Greenfield Center, passed away on October 4, 2020, after a brief battle with cancer. Paul was born on September 9, 1949, in Mechanicville to Roger and Rita (Lupo) Russom. Paul graduated from Catholic Central High School in Troy, class of 1967. Paul always reminisced about his great memories with his late grandparents, Anthony and Elena Lupo. He enjoyed working on their farm and all the special family times he shared with them. Paul also relished in the memories he had with his brothers; he had great stories of playing wiffleball and teaching them how to play baseball. Paul always had such a soft spot in his heart for his sister. Following graduation, he went to work for Boston and Maine Railroad. Paul worked for the railroad from 1968 until 2009 when he retired. Paul played baseball for Catholic Central High School and Hudson Valley Community College. Paul also played for the Gremlins, men's modified softball team, from 1976-1997. Playing baseball and softball were his best memories. Paul was a caring and generous person, always wanting to help others and take care of others. Paul had the ability to brighten people's day. He shared everything he had and always thought of others before himself. Paul enjoyed reading, cooking and taking his family out to dinner. He was a lifelong Montreal Canadiens fan. Paul is survived by the mother of his children, Marlana Tanski-Olkowski of Clifton Park; his son, John Paul Russom of Malta who will always remember his dad as the man who believed food brought people together; and his daughter, Roxeanne Lansing of Malta who will always treasure how he wrote her rhyming poems throughout her childhood and his son-in-law Yates Scott Lansing of Malta. Paul is also survived by his grandchildren whom he cherished: Brianna, Mackenna and Colin Lansing of Malta and Corey Mangiardi of East Greenbush and Landen Russom and Hunter Russom of Malta. Paul often expressed how blessed and fortunate he was to have three incredible siblings who all married remarkable people. Those siblings include his sister, Pamela (Steve) Wood of Stillwater; his brothers, Mark (Kathleen) Russom of Schaghticoke, and Peter (Robin) Russom of Port Kent; along with nephews, Aaron, Jacob and Seth Wood, Tom Schudt and Mathew Russom; and his nieces, Erica and Lydia Russom. Paul's siblings, nephews and nieces meant the world to him. In addition to family, Paul is also survived by dear friends, Kelsey Whalen Latham of Porter Corners and Carter Whalen of Ballston Spa. There will be no calling hours. Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Those who wish to remember Paul in a special way may make a donation in his memory to the Regional Food Bank or their local food pantry.