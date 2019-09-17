Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul A. Sabourin. View Sign Service Information Catricala Funeral Home Inc 1597 Route 9 Clifton Park , NY 12065 (518)-371-5334 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Catricala Funeral Home Inc 1597 Route 9 Clifton Park , NY 12065 View Map Funeral Mass 9:00 AM St. Mary's Church Crescent , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Sabourin, Paul A. HALFMOON Paul A. Sabourin, age 77 of Halfmoon, passed away very peacefully with his wife and daughter at his side on Saturday, September 14, 2019. Born on May 23, 1942, he was the son of the late Leopold and Geneva Sabourin. He was predeceased by his sisters, Doreen (Bill) Gates and Judith Bruno; his brothers, Ronald and Edward Sabourin; and his brother-in-law Kenneth Charbonneau. Paul went to Shenendehowa Central School and spent his career as a superintendent for C.D. Perry & Sons Inc. in Troy for 48 years, retiring in 2008. Construction was his passion! He had incredible vision and creativity for anything he built whether it was work on the Erie and Champlain Canal Locks, Green Island Bridge, and Freeman's Bridge, in addition to many throughout New York State. His work also included construction on the South Mall in Albany and projects for many Power Companies. He was always thinking of the strongest and biggest way to construct, improve or fix anything! Speed was in his blood beginning with his 1958 Oldsmobile "Yellow Bird." He enjoyed Sunday afternoons watching NASCAR, especially rooting for his favorite driver #48 Jimmie Johnson. He loved to travel with his wife to Florida to Daytona International Speedway for Speedweeks and Volusia County races. For over 55 years he spent Friday nights enjoying the races at the Albany-Saratoga Speedway in Malta. He also made annual trips to the Syracuse Fairgrounds and Oswego Speedway. He enjoyed poolside get-togethers with family, great friends and neighbors at his amazing Tiki Bar he created. He was a very proud man of great strength, known for his incredible work ethic. He truly enjoyed being outside planting trees, spending hours mowing the lawn, digging with his excavator, plowing snow with his "Massey" and thousands of hours working in his workshop he called his "Barn." He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Janice (Petuske) Sabourin; daughter Jo Ann (Chris Walton) Sabourin; sister Adeline Charbonneau; brother-in-law David Bruno; his sisters-in-law, Bonnie and Maryann Sabourin, and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Paul always knew how to build a special relationship with all his doctors and nurses. We are forever grateful to Dr. Benton, Dr. Coppola, Dr. Hausner, Dr. Schlossberg and especially Dr. Steve Sgambati. However, the greatest foundation he ever built was for his "Shug" and Jo Ann. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Catricala Funeral Home Inc., 1597 Route 9, Clifton Park, with a funeral Mass on Thursday at 9 a.m. in St. Mary's Church in Crescent. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery in Waterford. In addition to flowers, donations may be made to the Morgan Waite Medical Fund, 36 Church Hill Rd., Waterford, NY, 12188, or to the , P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK, 73123-1718, or by going to







Sabourin, Paul A. HALFMOON Paul A. Sabourin, age 77 of Halfmoon, passed away very peacefully with his wife and daughter at his side on Saturday, September 14, 2019. Born on May 23, 1942, he was the son of the late Leopold and Geneva Sabourin. He was predeceased by his sisters, Doreen (Bill) Gates and Judith Bruno; his brothers, Ronald and Edward Sabourin; and his brother-in-law Kenneth Charbonneau. Paul went to Shenendehowa Central School and spent his career as a superintendent for C.D. Perry & Sons Inc. in Troy for 48 years, retiring in 2008. Construction was his passion! He had incredible vision and creativity for anything he built whether it was work on the Erie and Champlain Canal Locks, Green Island Bridge, and Freeman's Bridge, in addition to many throughout New York State. His work also included construction on the South Mall in Albany and projects for many Power Companies. He was always thinking of the strongest and biggest way to construct, improve or fix anything! Speed was in his blood beginning with his 1958 Oldsmobile "Yellow Bird." He enjoyed Sunday afternoons watching NASCAR, especially rooting for his favorite driver #48 Jimmie Johnson. He loved to travel with his wife to Florida to Daytona International Speedway for Speedweeks and Volusia County races. For over 55 years he spent Friday nights enjoying the races at the Albany-Saratoga Speedway in Malta. He also made annual trips to the Syracuse Fairgrounds and Oswego Speedway. He enjoyed poolside get-togethers with family, great friends and neighbors at his amazing Tiki Bar he created. He was a very proud man of great strength, known for his incredible work ethic. He truly enjoyed being outside planting trees, spending hours mowing the lawn, digging with his excavator, plowing snow with his "Massey" and thousands of hours working in his workshop he called his "Barn." He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Janice (Petuske) Sabourin; daughter Jo Ann (Chris Walton) Sabourin; sister Adeline Charbonneau; brother-in-law David Bruno; his sisters-in-law, Bonnie and Maryann Sabourin, and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Paul always knew how to build a special relationship with all his doctors and nurses. We are forever grateful to Dr. Benton, Dr. Coppola, Dr. Hausner, Dr. Schlossberg and especially Dr. Steve Sgambati. However, the greatest foundation he ever built was for his "Shug" and Jo Ann. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Catricala Funeral Home Inc., 1597 Route 9, Clifton Park, with a funeral Mass on Thursday at 9 a.m. in St. Mary's Church in Crescent. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery in Waterford. In addition to flowers, donations may be made to the Morgan Waite Medical Fund, 36 Church Hill Rd., Waterford, NY, 12188, or to the , P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK, 73123-1718, or by going to donate.cancer.org . To express condolences, please visit www.CatricalaFuneralHome.com Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.