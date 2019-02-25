Sheehan, Paul A. COLONIE Paul A. Sheehan, 71 of Colonie, died on Saturday, February 23, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Jeannie LeBlanc Sheehan; his children, Daniel and Christine Sheehan; his brothers, Joseph, James (Kelli) Sheehan and the late Richard Sheehan. Visitation will be Wednesday evening from 4 to 7 p.m. at Cannon Funeral Home, 2020 Central Ave., Colonie. A prayer service will be offered at 6:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the . To leave a message for the family or for more information, visit www.CannonFuneral.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 25, 2019