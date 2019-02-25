Paul A. Sheehan

Sheehan, Paul A. COLONIE Paul A. Sheehan, 71 of Colonie, died on Saturday, February 23, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Jeannie LeBlanc Sheehan; his children, Daniel and Christine Sheehan; his brothers, Joseph, James (Kelli) Sheehan and the late Richard Sheehan. Visitation will be Wednesday evening from 4 to 7 p.m. at Cannon Funeral Home, 2020 Central Ave., Colonie. A prayer service will be offered at 6:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the . To leave a message for the family or for more information, visit www.CannonFuneral.com

