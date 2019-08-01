Woschanko, Paul A. GANSEVOORT Paul A. Woschanko, 70, passed away on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. Born in Mechanicville on February 18, 1949, he was the son of Andrew and Veronica Woschanko. He was a graduate of Hudson Valley Community College and worked for Beneficial Finance Company. He owned and operated Wursters Sporting Goods in Ballston Spa and was a corrections lieutenant at the Saratoga County Correctional Facility. Paul was appointed caretaker by the Saratoga Council of the Boy Scouts of America for Camp Saratoga then the Town of Wilton. He was a member of the Rising Sun Masonic Lodge # 103 of Saratoga Springs for 30 years and served as a board member of the Hall Association. He was predeceased by his son Yuri J. Woschanko. Paul is survived by his wife Linda; brother William Woschanko (Kathleen); nephews, Nicholas and Jonathan Dwyer; and niece Katrina Dwyer. At Paul's request there will be no services. Memorial contributions in memory of Paul may be made to the . Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 1, 2019