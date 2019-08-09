Guest Book View Sign Service Information J A Healy Sons Funeral Home 57 N Main St Westford , MA 01886 (978)-692-6502 Service 3:00 PM - 6:00 PM J. A. Healy Sons Funeral Home 57 North Main Street Westford , MA View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. Catherine of Alexandria Church 107 North Main Street Westford , MA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Zanotta, Paul Aldo GROTON, Mass. Paul Aldo Zanotta, of Groton, Mass., passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side on August 6, 2019, following a brief illness. He fought a valiant fight, never giving in to his condition until he was finally called home. Born in Albany on June 20, 1957, he was a 1975 graduate of Christian Brothers Academy in Albany, a proud alumnus of Boston College and earned an M.B.A. from SUNY Albany. Living all his adult life in New England, Paul, ever the dedicated leader, enjoyed much success as an information technology director, spending many years with various consulting and financial services organizations and spend-ing the last 10 years as the executive director of I.S. applications at Publishers Circulation Fulfillment. Paul was a communicant of St. Catherine of Alexandria Parish. Family was first and foremost in Paul's life and he cherished every opportunity to create wonderful memories with his immediate and large extended family. As hard as he worked, Paul always found time to take his family to local beaches, the Cape and Fenway Park; join his family for precious Christmas celebrations; bond with his close childhood friends for many a golf adventure; and root hard for his beloved Boston Red Sox and Dallas Cowboys. If it was August, you could frequently find Paul at Saratoga Race Course, where his legendary handicapping skills were matched only by his Mom and Dad. Predeceased by his beloved parents, Anne and Aldo Zanotta of Albany; he was a loving husband of 33 wonderful years to Julie (Marcelle) Zanotta; proud Dad of their two daughters, Rachel and Lauren Zanotta; loving brother of Kate Z. Driscoll Leone, husband Ray, niece Jen Driscoll and grandniece Jordyn Driscoll; and special brother-in-law of Rodi Marcelle and Rocky Marcelle and uncle to Marcie March, Brittany Worgan and Andrew Worgan. Paul was truly blessed with many aunts and uncles, cousins and loyal friends. Relatives and friends will gather to honor and remember Paul on Sunday, August 11, from 3 to 6 p.m. at the J.A. Healy Sons Funeral Home, 57 North Main St., Westford, Mass. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, August 12, at 10 a.m. in Saint Catherine of Alexandria Parish, 107 North Main St., Westford, Mass. Because of Paul's love of the Massachusetts coastline and his high school alma mater, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Trustees of the Reservation at Crane's Estate at



