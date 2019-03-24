Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul Arthur Kenific. View Sign

Kenific, Paul Arthur SALISBURY, Md. Paul Arthur "Butch" Kenific, 82, died March 22, 2019. Born May 23, 1936, in Albany, N.Y., son of the late Arthur Paul Kenific and Elizabeth Kenific (Forbes). Paul is survived by his wife of 60 years, Maryann Mullen Kenific; his sister, Claire Hall; and two brothers, Richard and Michael Kenific, of N.Y.; three daughters, Michele Harris, Babette Phillips and Nadine Kenific; ten grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; a large extended family in New York. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Elaine Hughes; and grandson, Michael Phillips. During his business years, Paul, or as family and friends would call him, Butch, served in the United States Armed Forces as a mechanic. After the Army Butch married his sweetheart and started his career as a diesel mechanic. Later in life, drove truck for Esso, was an office manager, sold diesel engine parts on the shore and finished his working career as a route supervisor. Butch was a "gearhead", a lifelong mechanic, and loved every minute under the hood of his many Mercedes and antique vehicles. He not only took pride in his work, but truly relished the friends he made over the years. His expertise led him to join the American Truck Historical Society and the Packard Club. He would attend car shows, where he displayed his restored 1947 red Dodge truck and proceeded to take home more than 140 trophies. Butch was also a lifetime member of the Moose Lodge of Salisbury. In retirement, he enjoyed coffee and conversation around town with friends. No one was a stranger. Butch was a lover of people, always quick with a joke to make you laugh or join into a conversation with an amazing tale about his life. His passion was a long fishing day in a canoe, a camping trip in the woods, or in an old car on a nice sunny day, with the windows down in route to nowhere, slow on a back road in search of the best ice cream. This is how we remember Butch. A memorial service will be held Tuesday, March 26, 2 p.m.at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, Delmar, Md. There will be a visitation at 1 p.m.at the church. We ask that in lieu of flowers, please donate in Paul Arthur's name, to the , 800 East Main Street, Salisbury, MD 21804 or Blind Industries & Services of Maryland, 2240 Northwood Drive, Salisbury, MD 21801 or the , Heaver Plaza, 1301 York Road, Suite 209, Lutherville, MD 21093. The family thanks you in advance for all your thoughts and prayers.







