Diakiwski, Paul B. LATHAM Paul B. Diakiwski, 75 of Latham, passed away on Friday, August 7, 2020. Born on June 6, 1945, Paul was the son of the late Eustache and Julia Diakiwski. He was the youngest of five siblings. Paul graduated with a pre-med degree from Manhattan College, and took medical courses in Spain. Beyond being a son, brother, and student, Paul was a free spirit who had a way with words. He was a talented cook and cared deeply about the state of this country. Paul was an athlete and a business executive. For decades, he studied and taught transcendental meditation, including in Southern California, Iowa, and the Capital Region. He lived in New York City, San Francisco, Los Angeles and Yonkers before settling in upstate New York, where he raised his boys. Paul was a devoted and loving father to his sons and a caring and thoughtful man to friends and family. He was also a soon-to-be grandfather. He is survived by his two sons from his marriage with Kerry DuBrin, Michael Diakiwski, and wife Madeleine, and Chris Diakiwski. He is also survived by his sisters, nieces, and nephews.Paul was preceded in death by his brothers, Andrew and Roman. Services for family and close friends will be planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Paul's name to St. Peter's Hospital Foundation Annual Fund at https://www.givetostpeters.org/donate/
or 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208. Additional details are available at: www.rossiditorofuneralhome.com