Dorr, Paul B. COLONIE Paul B. Dorr, 81, of Colonie, passed away on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at his home with his loving family by his side. Born in Vergennes, Vt. on August 29, 1937, Paul was the son of the late Kenneth and Martha (Norton) Dorr. He was the devoted husband to the late Jean Dorr. They were married 35 years until her passing in 1991. Paul lived in the Village of Colonie most of his adult life. He worked for the Dudley Park Corp. for 18 years as a painter. Paul may be remembered as being an avid horse race enthusiast and fisherman, his greatest joy was his grandchildren and great-grandchildren and his dog Molly. Paul is survived by his son Paul C. (Marilyn) Dorr; daughter Karen (Steve) Osuchowski; grandchildren, Joseph Burnetter and Nicole Dorr; and great-grandchildren, Antonio, Giovanni, Leonardo Close and Lucas Burnetter. Several nieces, nephews and cousins also survive. Besides his parents and his wife, Paul was predeceased by his brother Kenneth Dorr. Relatives and friends may call from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Wednesday, March 13, at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie, where a funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. in the funeral home. Interment will follow the service in Albany Rural Cemetery, Menands. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Hospice. To leave a special message for the family, please visit







343 New Karner Rd

Colonie , NY 12205

