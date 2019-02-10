|
Gifford, Paul Buckley BALLSTON SPA Paul Buckley Gifford, age 92, passed away peacefully at home on January 31, 2019, with his loving wife, Peg (Margaret) Gifford, by his side. He was born in Troy, to Dr. Clayton Gifford and Marie Rothermel Gifford of Watervliet on September 14, 1926. Paul was a graduate of Kimball Union Academy in New Hampshire. He attended the men's division of Russell Sage and The Veterans Vocational School, Troy. He proudly served his country during World War II as a corpsman and again during the Korean Conflict as a Fleet Marine Corpsman, serving on the USS Shangri-La and the USS Navy Hospital Ship Tranquility. His working years were in Watervliet, at Allegheny Ludlum Steel Corp., the Watervliet Arsenal, and until his retirement in 1984 at Saint Gobains (formerly BehrManning-Norton Co.) as a production engineer in research and development. He was preceded in death in 2004 by his wife of 50 years, Dolores T. Gifford with whom he raised his family and traveled extensively throughout the U.S.; his brother, Captain Robert L. Gifford; and sister-in-law Helen Flynn Gifford. Survivors include his son, Allen (Barbara) Gifford, Middletown, R.I.; daughters, Karen Lambruschi, Rock Hill, S.C. and Loren (Greg) Skizim, Penfield, N.Y.; stepsons, Mark (Pam) Baldwin, Ballston Spa and James (Paula) Baldwin, Troy; grandchildren, Robert, Laura, Joseph, Anthony, and Elena; step-grandson, Mark Jr.; and great-granddaughter, Clover. Paul lived a life of service to his community. He had the distinction of being the last living charter member of Schuyler Heights Fire Co. in Watervliet. He held lifetime memberships in the Troy Lodge of Elks #141, Evening Star Lodge #75 F&AM Latham, VFW Post 8002 Lakeland, Fla., and New Scotland Beagle Club, Feura Bush. He was a leader of the Wood Worms 4-H Club. Paul was also a member of the NRA, American Legion, Norton Troy Retirees Club, NCT (National Camping Travelers), and Escapees RV Travel Club. He was past president and captain of the North Greenbush Ambulance Association, and a director of the Schaghticoke Fair for many years. He was also a Plankowner of the USS Shangri-La Reunion Association. The family extends thanks to The Community Hospice of Saratoga Springs, with a very special thank you to Samantha LaPoint, for her care, love, and guidance as Paul's aide over the last two years. A memorial service will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at the Schaghticoke United Presbyterian Church. Burial will follow in the family plot in Elmwood Cemetery with Military Honors. Arrangements are being handled by Chase-Smith Family Funeral Homes, Schaghticoke. Donations may be made in Paul's honor to Guiding Eyes for the Blind, 611 Granite Springs Road, Yorktown Heights, NY, 10598, or to your local Hospice. Online remembrances may be made at www.chasesmithfamily.com
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul Buckley Gifford.
Chase-Smith Family Funeral Homes, Schaghticoke - Schaghticoke
173 Main Street
Schaghticoke, NY 12154
(518) 753-4511
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 10, 2019
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|