Beinkafner, Paul C. CLINTONDALE Paul passed away suddenly Sunday morning, January 27, 2019, at home with four resolute EMTs working intensively to revive him. Paul was off to his maker very quickly at the age of 78. Paul was born in May of 1940 to Charles and Mary (Brust) Beinkafner in Albany and lived in the suburb of Delmar. His family was known for the apple cider he and his dad made at the cider mill. Paul graduated high school from Christian Brothers Academy in 1958. Next, Paul became a novice in the Christian Brothers Order at Barrytown, N.Y. near present day Bard College. He received a baccalaureate degree from St. Mary's University, Winona, Minn. Most of the brothers became teachers at all levels of education, but Paul's teaching was predominately driver education for the other brothers. His calling was more along the lines of facilities management and maintenance at St. Mary's Catholic University in Maryland and LaSalle School in Albany. In 1973, Paul left the brotherhood and in 1974 met and married Katherine Jorgensen of Slingerlands, a village next to Delmar. Paul worked for the Ramada Inn with some exciting times, like the night the roof blew off the Lt. Governor's room. There was a basement tavern with occasional bar fights resulting in the destruction of the chairs. Paul would bring the broken chairs to his dad and Charley would carve new pieces of oak and make the chairs whole again. Over the years, those chairs moved with Paul and Kathie to Syracuse University, San Francisco, Casper, Wyo. and back to the Hudson Valley in 1986. Paul worked at Fair-Rite Products in Wallkill as the maintenance supervisor. He made trips to Switzerland, Poland, China and Mexico to buy equipment or install it in new factories for Fair-Rite. The Chinese loved Paul because he could handle chopsticks and was willing to try every extraordinary dish they would serve him. Paul retired from Fair-Rite in 2005. In the winter, Paul and Kathie would cram their lives into the camper van and travel down the East Coast to Florida. The Florida State Parks were a delightful respite from winter in the Northeast. Summertime was for gardening and berry growing at home. Paul loved to make wine, pickles, maple syrup, jams and jellies. Paul is survived by his wife Katherine "Kathie"; sister-in-law Mary (Midge) Jorgensen, and older sister Lorraine Beinkafner, a Maryknoll Sister in Ossining, N.Y. Several nieces and nephews survive, Michele Martin in Hartford, Charlene and Pat Reedy in Buffalo, Ellen Kenna in Alaska, Tim and Sara Kenna in Oregon, and Brian Kenna in Ithaca. Kathie remains at home and will be happy to receive written condolences at General Delivery, Clintondale, NY, 12515. A celebration of Paul's life will be planned for early July. Contributions in Paul's memory may be made to the online https://donations.diabetes.org or by phone at 1-800-DIABETES. Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

