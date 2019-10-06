Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul D. Christie. View Sign Service Information Daniel Keenan Funeral Home, Inc. 490 Delaware Avenue Albany , NY 12209 (518)-463-1594 Visitation 4:00 PM - 6:30 PM Daniel Keenan Funeral Home, Inc. 490 Delaware Avenue Albany , NY 12209 View Map Funeral service 6:30 PM Daniel Keenan Funeral Home, Inc. 490 Delaware Avenue Albany , NY 12209 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Christie, Paul D. ALBANY Paul Dennis Christie, 76 of Albany, passed away on October 4, 2019, surrounded by his family. Paul was born on March 3, 1943, in Albany and was the son of the late Francelia I. Collins and John E. Christie. Paul was the husband of Marie J. Hansen Christie for over 50 years; and father of Jane Christie, James Christie (Kira) and Michael Conti. He was the brother of John "Jack" Jr., George, Michael, Edward "Bud" (Diane), and the late Mary and Joan. He was the uncle of Linda, John, Sharon, Donna, George, Scott, Michael, Monica, Eric, Creig, Todd, Robin, Francelia, Ronald Jr., Joe, Mark and the late Edward Jr. He was the great-grandfather of Mason Conti. His favorite thing in the world was being Papa to Justin, Jordan, Andrew, Violet, Clayton, William, Michael and Heather. Paul was generous, had a big heart and always greeted people with a big smile. He was an M-60 tank driver in the Army in Europe for three years. He was a safety specialist in the National Guard for seven years. He worked as a sheet metal worker at Local Union #83 and was on the executive board there. He loved his job of 28 years as a stationary engineer at the U.S. Postal Service. During retirement he enjoyed jobs with the NYRA, The College of Saint Rose and Albany County Court. Paul was a devoted family man. He found it relaxing to work on genealogy. For over 20 years, he expanded his tree and wrote books about his ancestors. He was an avid dart player and was on the team "The New Christie Minstrels." He was also a longtime member of the Polish American Citizens Club of Albany and Joseph E. Zaloga American Legion Post #1520 where he was the historian. He tremendously enjoyed the camaraderie of his many friends and family there. Relatives and friends may visit the family on Wednesday, October 9, from 4-6:30 p.m. at the Daniel Keenan Funeral Home, 490 Delaware Ave., Albany. Funeral services for Paul will be celebrated at 6:30 p.m. at the conclusion of the visitation in the funeral home. Donations may be made to the , 1 Penny Lane, Latham, NY, 12110. Online condolences may be offered at











