Paul D. Christie (1943 - 2019)
  • "Marie & family, so very sorry for your loss. Paul was a..."
    - John & Charlene Luizzi
  • "I will always remember Paul's wonderful smile. My thoughts..."
    - Erika Brewer
  • "Paul, was a great Democrat worked hard for all our Democrat..."
    - Gary Domalewicz
  • "Paul was a democrat with a capital "D". He could be counted..."
    - Tom Scarff
  • "Paul was a great friend to have. Every I seen him he always..."
    - George Bates
Service Information
Daniel Keenan Funeral Home, Inc.
490 Delaware Avenue
Albany, NY
12209
(518)-463-1594
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Daniel Keenan Funeral Home, Inc.
490 Delaware Avenue
Albany, NY 12209
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
6:30 PM
Daniel Keenan Funeral Home, Inc.
490 Delaware Avenue
Albany, NY 12209
Obituary
Christie, Paul D. The officers, members and apprentices of Sheet Metal Workers' Local Union #83 grieve the passing of our Brother, Paul D. Christie, who passed away on Friday, October 4, 2019. Friends may visit the family on Wednesday, October 9, from 4-6:30 p.m. at the Daniel Keenan Funeral Home, 490 Delaware Ave., Albany. Funeral services will be celebrated at 6:30 p.m. at the conclusion of visitation in the funeral home. Our heartfelt sympathy is extended to his family. Francis Maguire President-Business Mgr. Micheal Brust Recording Secretary
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 9, 2019
