Christie, Paul D. The officers, members and apprentices of Sheet Metal Workers' Local Union #83 grieve the passing of our Brother, Paul D. Christie, who passed away on Friday, October 4, 2019. Friends may visit the family on Wednesday, October 9, from 4-6:30 p.m. at the Daniel Keenan Funeral Home, 490 Delaware Ave., Albany. Funeral services will be celebrated at 6:30 p.m. at the conclusion of visitation in the funeral home. Our heartfelt sympathy is extended to his family. Francis Maguire President-Business Mgr. Micheal Brust Recording Secretary
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 9, 2019