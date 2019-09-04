Jones, Paul D. Sr. SCHENECTADY Paul D. Jones Sr. passed away on September 1, 2019. Born in Albany on August 20, 1948, he was the son of James A. Jones and Dorothy I. Clayton. Paul grew up in Albany. He was the family man, who knew just how to ruffle your feathers. He spent his working career as a "Garbologist" driver for the City of Albany D.G.S. for over 35 years. He spent a time coaching his own children and overseeing the program at Westland Little League while his grandchildren played. He was an avid Yankees fan that never missed a NFL Giants game. He was predeceased by his parents, James A. Jones and Dorothy I. Clayton; his three brothers, James T. Jones, Howard A. (Linda) Jones, and David J. Jones. Paul is survived by his wife of 51 years, Faith A. Jones (ValAlstyne); his four children, Paul D. Jones, John Jones, Faith (Chris) Cozzy, and David (Jessica) Jones; his grandchildren, Melinda Guadalupe, Kimberely Cozzy, John Jones, Robert Jones, Michael Jones, Jesse Jones, and Lena Cozzy; one great-granddaughter, Jasmine Guadalupe; and his sisters, Dorothy I. (Richard) White, Deborah (Joe) Rodriquez, and Paula J. (Keith) Foster. He will also be missed by his several nieces and nephews. Visiting hours will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday, September 6, at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd, Colonie where a funeral service will be held at 9 a.m. on Saturday, September 7. Interment will immediately follow the service in Memory Gardens. Online condolences may be expressed at www.NewComerAlbany.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 4, 2019