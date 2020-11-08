1/1
Paul E. Buehler Sr.
1928 - 2020
Buehler, Paul E. Sr. TROY Paul E. Buehler Sr., 92, passed away peacefully into the loving arms of Jesus, surrounded by his family on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at Teresian House. Paul was born in Troy, the son of the late John J. and Helen (Shea) Buehler. He graduated from Lansingburgh High School where he was the captain of the track and football teams. He served in the U.S. Air Force at MacDill Airforce Base in Tampa, Fla. He worked for the N.Y.S. Department of Health as a laboratory worker retiring in 1987. He spent many of his retirement years enjoying the sunny weather while living in Lancaster, Calif. His true calling was being a professional drummer. He studied under Gene Krupa, Cozy Cole and Henry Adler in New York City. He played with various bands throughout the Tri-City area. Paul was also a very popular drum instructor which resulted in many of his students going on to play drums professionally. He never lost his love for music and played the drums until a few years ago. Paul cherished spending time with his family. He had a great sense of humor, loved his coffee, and was a kind-hearted spirit loved by many. Survivors include his four children, Mary Morgan Burroughs (William), Colleen Marro (Michael), Paula (John) Monahan, and Paul Buehler Jr. (Craig); his four grandchildren, Jason Kearney (Elizabeth) Brittany Carey (Thomas), Kyle Monahan, and Kayla Monahan; six great-grandchildren and three nieces, Sharon Buehler, Linda Driscoll, and Pat Lancer. The family wishes to thank Community Hospice and the Teresian House staff for all of their compassion and support. He had many angels taking care of him. A family burial will be held on Saturday, November 14, in St. Mary's Cemetery, Tibbits Avenue, Troy at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Paul's memory to the Community Hospice, 445 New Karner Road, Albany, NY, 12205 or (518) 724-0242. To express condolences, please visit www.mcloughlinmason.com






Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 8, 2020.
