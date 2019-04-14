Hughes, Paul E. Sr. WATERVLIET Paul Eugene Hughes Sr., 78 of Watervliet, passed away peacefully at home on April 11, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Troy on July 15, 1940, he was the son of the late Martin Sr. and Evelyn Hughes. Paul was a lifelong resident of Watervliet. He was an Eagle Scout in his teenage years and graduated from Watervliet High School in 1958. He then joined the U.S. Army, serving his country with pride and dignity. Once he returned home, he met and married the love of his life, Ellen Rustin Hughes, and together they shared over 51 years of marriage. Paul worked as a supervisor for MH Press in Hudson. When not hard at work, Paul enjoyed camping all over New York State and playing numerous musical instruments. Paul's memory lives on in his loving wife, Ellen, and in their children, Paul (Andrea) Hughes Jr. of Watervliet and Daniel (Meredith) Hughes of Petersburgh; his grandchildren, Shelbie, Katlynn, Hunter, and Hayden Hughes; his "honorary" grandchildren, Stephanie Mosso and Albert Parsakian; his brother, Wayne Hughes; and by several loving nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his brother, the late Martin (surviving Kay) Hughes Jr. Paul's loved ones would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to the homebased group at the Albany V.A., to Community Hospice, and to the gentlemen of the Watervliet Fire Dept. for the genuine care that was provided to Paul in his last days. Friends and relatives are invited and may visit with Paul's family at Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home on Monday, April 15, from 4 until 7 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, April 16, at 10 a.m. in the funeral home, followed by interment in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, those who wish to remember Paul in a special way may consider a donation to the VA Veteran's Miracle Center, 10 Interstate Ave., Albany, NY, 12205, or to a favorite . Condolence book and memorial page at parkerbrosmemorial.com.
Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
2013 Broadway
Watervliet, NY 12189-2225
(518) 273-3223
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 14, 2019