|
|
Warner, Paul E. COLONIE Paul E. Warner, 71 of Latham, died on Thursday, August 22, 2019, at his home in Latham. Born in Troy on September 7, 1947, he was the son of the late John J. and the late Margaret (Warren) Warner.He was employed by the Watervliet Arsenal as a machinist for many years before retiring. Survivors include his brother Jack Warner and his wife Kathy of Florida. He is also survived by his niece Erina (Mike) LaPorta and their children, Antonio, and Isabella; as well as his nephew Sean Warner. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, September 3, at 11 a.m. in the St. Agnes Cemetery in Menands, with Father Geoffrey Burke officiating. A celebration of Paul's life will follow the service. Please meet at the front gate of the cemetery at 10:45 a.m. For directions, information, to light a memory candle or order flowers for the family please visit www.dufresneandcavanaugh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 1, 2019