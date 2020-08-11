1/1
Paul E. Whipple
1952 - 2020
Whipple, Paul E. BALLSTON SPA Paul E. Whipple, 67, passed away on Sunday, August 9, 2020. He was born in Niskayuna, N.Y., on August 11, 1952, to Harry and Marjory Whipple. He was a graduate of Colonie Central High School and then entered the U.S. Army. He served in Germany during the Vietnam War as a medic and was awarded the Sharpshooter Medal and National Defense Service Medal. After receiving an honorable discharge, Paul worked as an aide at Albany Medical Center. He became a LPN at Albany Occupational Center and received his RN from Russell Sage. Paul became a team leader and worked in nursing management at the Daughter of Sarah Nursing Home and several other Albany nursing facilities. In 1993, Paul and his wife Susan bought a home in Saratoga County. He enjoyed taking long rides around Saratoga Lake, going to the horse races, watching movies at the local drive-in and all the things the Saratoga County lifestyle offered. He was a talented photographer and enjoyed working around the house. He was an animal lover and could often be found playing with his five dogs. He was predeceased by his parents, Harry and Marjory Whipple; brothers, Timothy and Peter Whipple; and father-in-law Leo Maguire. Paul is survived by his wife, Susan Maguire-Whipple; daughter, Jennifer MacDonald; siblings, Harry Whipple (Mary), Robert Whipple (Linda), Mark Whipple (Anita), David Whipple, Lori Moutray (Peter), Beth Whipple (Chris) and Amy Borst (Mark); mother-in-law, Janice Maguire; brother-in-law, Kevin Maguire; sister in law, Janice McNamara (Scott); uncle, Edward Karl; and several nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. A private service with military honors will be held at the Gerald B H Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Duell Road, Schuylerville. Memorial contributions in memory of Paul may be made to the Saratoga County Animal Shelter, Disabled Veterans or your local food bank. Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com






Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Armer Funeral Home Inc.
39 East High Street
Ballston Spa, NY 12020
(518) 885-6181
