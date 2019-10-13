|
|
Kapp, Paul Eugene CROPSEYVILLE Paul E. Kapp, passed away on Saturday, October 5, 2019, peacefully at his home with his loving husband by his side, he was 82 years old. Paul graduated from Elmira Southside High School in 1955. He continued his education by receiving his BA and Teaching Certification for English studies in 1959, he completed his Master of Arts in English in 1960 and further advanced his studies in the PH.D. program studying British literature completing all course work in 1968, all from the State University of New York Albany. He was chosen to be the English Coordinator for Johnson City School District in 1975. It was here he instituted the first AP English studies program at the school. His love of opera resulted in providing his students with a love for opera by providing them with instruction and the opportunity to attend live performances at the Binghamton TCO. Continuing his educational teaching beyond JCHS, he delivered instructional programs from the Mastery Learning Concepts program to school districts throughout the United States. Paul was loved by all who knew him both professionally and socially. Upon leaving his long educational career he remained close to and in contact with many of the teachers and staff with whom he worked. In retirement, he spent winters in Port St. Lucie, Fla. where he enjoyed cruises to the Caribbean and playing golf with his friend Mike Iannone, the mathematics coordinator with whom he shared an office at JCHS, and Mike's wife Yvonne. Paul spent many happy years enjoying the sun and the surf with both friends and family. He also enjoyed cooking and his culinary skills were extraordinary. Other pleasures included attending live opera performances, movies, and wine dinners with friends and family.He spent summers at his home in New York while enjoying his small cottage on Crooked Lake relaxing waterside on the dock reading. Each summer in late August, he would spend a week on Cape Cod in Truro at the historic Westoe Cottage with many wonderful friends enjoying lobster dinners and fun shopping and dining trips to Provincetown. Paul is survived by his husband, Raymond Kasmier; his beloved sister, to whom he was deeply devoted, Karen Behm and her husband Tom; his nephew, Christopher (Kristin) Behm; and nieces, Josette and Emery Behm; and his favorite cousins, Linda Reed Grobecker and Andrew Grobecker. He was known by many as the kindest person they ever got to know. There will be no services at this time. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Paul E. Kapp to a . To sign the guest book or light a candle, visit www.brycefh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 13, 2019