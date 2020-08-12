1/1
Paul F. Jerome
Jerome, Paul F. COHOES Paul F. Jerome, 86, passed away on Sunday, August 9, 2020, after a long illness. He was the son of the late Napoleon and Ruth May Crockett Jerome and had several brothers and sisters. He was a retired machinist and handyman who enjoyed spending time with his family and was an active member of the United Church of Cohoes where he served as a deacon. He is survived by his beloved wife to whom he was married for 53 years Jeanette Fields Jerome; they had both been lifelong residents of Cohoes. He was father of Paul Jerome Jr. of Las Vegas, Laura Thompson of Niskayuna and the late Tina Jerome who passed away in 1990; grandfather of Crystal Turino of Nassau, Kenneth Thompson III of Watervliet, Aleshia Thompson of Cohoes and Dane Thompson of Niskayuna; and great-grandfather of Kaily Turino, Leah Turino, Emma Turino, Luke Turino (arriving soon), Zachary Reynolds and Adalyn Reynolds. Relatives and friends may attend funeral services officiated by Kaitlyn Wood and Nick TeBordo in the United Church of Cohoes on Thursday at 12 p.m. Due to COVID-19, occupancy limitations of the church will be observed; social distancing and masks will be required.




Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 12, 2020.
