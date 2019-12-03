Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul Frederick Hooker. View Sign Service Information Bekkering-Ellis Funeral Home 1 Mohawk Ave Scotia , NY 12302 (518)-346-5802 Calling hours 9:30 AM - 10:30 AM Bekkering-Ellis Funeral Home 1 Mohawk Ave Scotia , NY 12302 View Map Service 10:30 AM Bekkering-Ellis Funeral Home 1 Mohawk Ave Scotia , NY 12302 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Hooker, Paul Frederick SCOTIA Paul F. Hooker, 81, peacefully passed away on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, after a long battle with Parkinson's disease. Paul was born in Schenectady on May 25, 1938, the son of the late Otto and Elizabeth (Heitkamp) Hooker. Paul graduated from Scotia High School, class of 1956 and received a B.A. in high school education from Albany State College for Teachers where he served as senior class president (1960). He was a member of an Honorary Education Society and a founding member of Alpha Pi Alpha; was listed in the 1960 Who's Who among Students in American Colleges and Universities. He received an M.A. in education from Albany State College for Teachers in 1961. Paul received the SUNY Albany Alumni Excellence in Education Award. Paul taught Social Studies at Shaker High School for four years, serving as class advisor and was awarded the yearbook dedication. After receiving his certification in guidance from Albany State Teachers College, Paul worked as a guidance counselor at Shaker High School, until his retirement in 1993. He was awarded the Secondary School Counselor of the year award by the N.Y.S. Association of College Admissions Counselors. He was an active member and officer of the N.Y.S. Counselor's Association and edited the Association newsletter. Music has always been an important part of Paul's life starting when he was in junior high school where he sang in the chorus and played in the orchestra. In high school he sang in chorus and had a lead in the Operetta. He was selected for the Choralaires. Paul sang with the Mohawk Valley Chorus for many years. Paul received Proctor's Theater Award for "Special Recognition for dedicated service" for leading a group of volunteer fundraisers and training and organizing a refreshment staff for the theatre for over 25 years. He enjoyed the challenge of crossword puzzles and loved traveling to many countries. Paul was a true friend and helped anyone in need. He will be greatly missed by family and friends. In addition to his parents, Paul was predeceased by his brother, Bruce Hooker; beloved niece, Becky Hooker; and his devoted Pembroke Welsh Corgi, Elfie. Paul is survived by several cousins. Services will be held on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. at the Bekkering-Ellis Funeral Home, 1 Mohawk Avenue, Scotia. Interment will follow in Park Cemetery, Scotia. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the Bekkering-Ellis Funeral Home on Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Memorial contributions in Paul's name may be made to the Proctor's - Mohawk Valley Chorus, P.O. Box 612, Amsterdam, NY 12010 or to Parkinson Foundation at







