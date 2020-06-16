Bisio, Paul G. BRADENTON, Fla. Paul G. Bisio, 68 of Bradenton, passed away June 14, 2020. Born in Troy, N.Y. he moved to Bradenton in 2015 from Sand Lake, N.Y. He was an expert cabinet maker who enjoyed his woodworking. He is predeceased by his mother, Kathleen; he is survived by his wife of 50 years, Beverly; son, Derek; daughter, Rebecca; father, Paul; brothers, Michael (Dawn) and Mark (Toni); and grandson, James Furey; and many uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews and cousins. There will be no services at this time. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 16, 2020.