Bisio, Paul G. BRADENTON, Fla. Paul G. Bisio, 68 of Bradenton, passed away June 14, 2020. Born in Troy, N.Y. he moved to Bradenton in 2015 from Sand Lake, N.Y. He was an expert cabinet maker who enjoyed his woodworking. He is predeceased by his mother, Kathleen; he is survived by his wife of 50 years, Beverly; son, Derek; daughter, Rebecca; father, Paul; brothers, Michael (Dawn) and Mark (Toni); and grandson, James Furey; and many uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews and cousins. There will be no services at this time. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com


Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 16, 2020.
June 16, 2020
While Bev and Paul were/are both longtime friends it was Paul I knew the longest. Our friendship started off in grade school. I spoke with Paul a few months ago and had hopes of a visit, which never worked out. You will be missed Paul! Prayers and condolences to Beverly, Derek and his many relatives and friends.
Chuck Koch
Friend
June 16, 2020
Bev, Im so very sorry to hear of Pauls Death. I remember our younger days of laughter. My condolences to you Rebecca, Derek and Pauls dad and brothers.
Sincerely
Cal
Cal Schlesinger
