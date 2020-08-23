Nolin, Paul G. COLONIE Paul G. Nolin, 90 of Colonie, died peacefully on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at the Teresian House Nursing Home. Born in Cohoes, Paul was a veteran of the United States Navy, serving from 1951 to 1954. After leaving the Navy, he began his career at the New York State Canal Shops in Waterford and was employed for 30 years before retiring in 1985. Paul always enjoyed his family camp on Saratoga Lake, loved all animals and music and during his retirement spent much of his time oil painting. Paul was the husband of Marilyn Craton Nolin; father of Barbara Palma (Louis) of Colonie and Carole Lafia (Jim) of Guilderland; grandfather of Nicole Comitale (Joshua), Julia Palma (Dr. Alfonso Prieto), Michael Palma (Victoria Cribbs), Andrew Nolin (Erica Thiele) and Amber Wagoner (William); and great-grandfather of Noah, Hannah, Layla, Rhianon, Spencer, Cameron and Kai. He was predeceased by his parents and his siblings. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, August 26, in the Reilly & Son Funeral Home, Colonie. Burial will be in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Rensselaer. Calling hours will be on Tuesday from 4 - 7 p.m. in the funeral home. For those who wish, memorial contributions to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY, 12204 would be appreciated. reillyandson.com