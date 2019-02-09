|
|
Gregor, Paul HALFMOON Paul Gregor, 93 of Dunsbach Road, died on Wednesday, February 6, 2019, at St. Joseph's Hospital South in Riverview, Fla. with his loving family by his side. Calling hours will be from 3-6 p.m. on Sunday in the Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home, 1550 Rt. 9 Clifton Park. The Panachyda service will be held at 4 p.m. on Sunday in the funeral home.The funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. on Monday in St. Peter and Paul Ukrainian Catholic Church, 198 Ontario St., Cohoes. Interment will be in Sts. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Waterford. A full obituary will be published in Sunday's edition. For online condolences, please visit Gordoncemerickfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2019