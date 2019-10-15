McDonald, Paul H. MECHANICVILLE Paul H. McDonald, 90 of Dewey Avenue, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 3, 2019, after a brief illness at Schuyler Ridge Residential Healthcare. Born in Cambridge, N.Y. on June 4, 1929, Paul was the son of the late Bernard Cleveland McDonald and Mary Rose Griffin. Paul was a graduate of Greenwich Senior High School and attended a technical school in New York City before enlisting in the Armed Services in 1950. He was stationed in Germany and served honorably as a medic in the U.S. Army. After completing his service, he returned to New York and began working at General Electric / Knolls Atomic Power Laboratory in Schenectady. He stayed employed there for over 40 years retiring at the age of 62. Paul married Mary Lou (Flanagan) McDonald on May 8, 1954. They enjoyed 62 years of life together building a beautiful home on Pruyn Hill and raising five children. Paul was an accomplished singer and piano player. He will always be remembered for his dedication to family, sense of humor, kindness, love of music and a beautiful voice. In retirement, Paul and Mary Lou enjoyed traveling, ocean cruising, visiting Florida and celebrating life with their children and grandchildren. Paul was a communicant of St. Mary's Crescent. Survivors include his devoted children, Paul T. (Michele) McDonald of New Hartford, Mary Rose (David) DeMarco of Waterford, Karen (Edward) Woomer of Media, Pa., Suzanne (Jeff) Choopani of Miami Lakes, Fla. and Kathleen Fabi of Mechanicville. He also loved and nurtured his godchildren, Tracy (Fay) Raleigh and David Fay; 15 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; along with many nieces and nephews. Paul was predeceased by his loving wife, Mary Lou McDonald; brothers, Bernard and Lawrence McDonald; and sister, Anna Horstmyer. Calling hours will be held on Saturday, October 19, in St. Mary's Church Crescent, 86 Church Hill Road, Crescent from 9 to 11 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial immediately following. Burial will be in St. Paul's Cemetery, Mechanicville. In lieu of flowers, remembrance may be made at or a in memory of Paul H. McDonald. To leave condolences and for directions visit www.devito-salvadorefh.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 15, 2019