Oshins, Paul H. CLIFTON PARK Paul H. Oshins, 81 of Brighton Drive, died on Thursday, March 26, 2020, at Ellis Hospital in Schenectady after a brief illness. He was born on March 28, 1938, in New York City and was the son of the late Allen and Irene Oshins. He retired as vice-president of Standard Copy Products in Brunswick after many years of service. Paul was an avid car enthusiast, having loved and owned Corvettes. He enjoyed downhill skiing and boating. He was a member of the Rotterdam Lodge of Elks. Paul and his family were very active with the Equinox Thanksgiving Dinners in Albany for many years. He was the beloved husband of Joyce V. Aschenback Oshins, whom he married on February 11, 1962. He was the devoted father of Melissa A. Oshins of Clifton Park; brother of the late Louise Newman; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Funeral will be held privately at the convenience of family due to the Coronavirus Covid-19 pandemic. Interment will be in Memory Gardens, Colonie, N.Y. Visitation and public service will be held in the future in the Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home, 1550 Rt. 9 Clifton Park, New York 12065. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to the . For online condolences, please visit Gordoncemerickfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 29, 2020