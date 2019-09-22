Hogancamp, Paul NAPA VALLEY, Calif. Paul Hogancamp, 90 of Napa Valley, Calif. died on Saturday, September 14, 2019, peacefully at home surrounded by his family. Paul was predeceased by his wife of many years, Natalie (Perault). He is survived by his son John; and his daugher Cheryl (Parks). He has three grandchildren and three great-grandchilren; as well as lifelong friends here in the Albany area. Paul was a graduate of the class of 1947 of Bethlehem Central High School and SUNY Delhi in 1949. He grew up in the Delmar area before joining the U.S. Air Force in which he proudly served for 13 1/2 years. Paul loved to travel and take photographs with Natalie. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He will be interred in Riverside Cemetery, California.
Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 22, 2019