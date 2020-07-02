1/
Paul J. Barrett
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barrett, Paul J. NEWTONVILLE Paul J. Barrett died Monday, June 29, 2020, following a brief illness at the Eddy Village Green. He was the son of the late Phillip and Nora O'Malley Barrett. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Paul on Friday, July 3, at 10 a.m. in the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 2416 7th Ave., Watervliet. Friends are invited and may call at the Konicek & Collett Funeral Home LLC, 1855 12th Ave., Watervliet on Friday from 8-9:30 a.m. Interment will be private in St. Francis Cemetery, Walpole, Mass.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
3
Calling hours
08:00 - 09:30 AM
Konicek & Collett Funeral Home Llc
Send Flowers
JUL
3
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Konicek & Collett Funeral Home Llc
1855 12th Ave
Watervliet, NY 12189
(518) 273-3500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved