Barrett, Paul J. NEWTONVILLE Paul J. Barrett died Monday, June 29, 2020, following a brief illness at the Eddy Village Green. He was the son of the late Phillip and Nora O'Malley Barrett. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Paul on Friday, July 3, at 10 a.m. in the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 2416 7th Ave., Watervliet. Friends are invited and may call at the Konicek & Collett Funeral Home LLC, 1855 12th Ave., Watervliet on Friday from 8-9:30 a.m. Interment will be private in St. Francis Cemetery, Walpole, Mass.