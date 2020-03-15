Corson, Paul J. MECHANICVILLE Paul J. Corson, 84 of South Main Street, died peacefully on Monday, March 9, 2020, at Van Rensselaer Manor, Troy, after a brief illness. Born in Scranton, Pa. on August 14, 1935, after graduating high school, Paul joined the U.S. Navy and then the U.S. Army, serving honorably for 20 years between the two, until his last honorable discharge in 1973. Paul continued his education, receiving a bachelor's degree in computer programming. He then worked for N.Y.S. as a computer programmer for over 20 years before retiring in the early 2000's. While his boys were in school, Paul was an active member of the M.H.S. Booster Club. He also enjoyed reading books, was an avid chess player and had a love of cats. He was also a 30 year member of the Mechanicville-Stillwater Elks Lodge. Paul was predeceased by his wife Sun Kil Corson; as well as his brother Philip Corson. Survivors include his two adored sons, Brett (Krystal) Corson and Craig Corson, both of Mechanicville; along with grandchildren, Madison, Morgan, Malcolm and Monroe Corson. Military honors and entombment will be held on Tuesday, March 17, at 12 p.m. in the Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Rd., Schuylerville. Those wishing to attend are asked to arrive at the cemetery visitor center at 11:45 a.m. There will be no calling hours. Remembrances may be made in Paul's memory to Albany V.A. Stratton Medical Center, 113 Holland Ave., Albany, NY, 12208. Visit www.devito-salvadorefh.com for directions or to leave condolences for Paul's family.
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 15, 2020