Deguire, Paul J. Sr. WATERVLIET Paul J. Deguire, Sr., 79, died peacefully September 11, 2020, in the comfort of his home on Manor Place with his loving family surrounding him. He was born in Troy on October 14, 1940, the son of the late Alfred A. and Julia McGrath Deguire, Sr. Paul was raised and educated in St. Patrick's Parish in Troy. He was a 1959 graduate of LaSalle Institute in Troy, excelling in football as a linebacker and halfback playing for legendary coach Dom Denio. He later attended college at SUNY Cobleskill. He was employed by the Grand Union in Waterford for 35 years as the office supervisor and most recently by the N.Y.S. Assembly for 20 years in the printing department as a senior bindery associate. Paul was active in St. Brigid's Church in Watervliet serving as president of the St. Brigid's Athletic Association, president of the Holy Name Society and serving as athletic director and running the hall for many years. He was active with his kids and grandchildren while they were growing up. He was the head coach of an undefeated Watervliet Pop Warner football team in the mid-70's and also coached in the Watervliet Little League. He was inducted into the LaSalle Institute Hall of Fame and also the first class of the Watervliet Kid's Count. Mr. Deguire loved to fish and was a diehard N.Y. Giants and N.Y. Yankees sports fan. He enjoyed nothing more than attending his kid's and grandchildren's sporting events and was known to throw a mean elbow under the hoop in the classic pickup basketball games held in his driveway on Manor Place. He was the beloved husband of the late Norine E. Kelly Deguire who died in 2007; the best Dad of P.J. (Kathy) Deguire of Watervliet, Michael Deguire of Watervliet, Thomas (Jeanne) Deguire of Loudonville, Trish (John) Lapishka of Niskayuna, Kevin (Michele) Deguire of Rotterdam and the late Daniel Deguire who died in 2018; proud grandfather of Cassie, P.J. (Erica) and Mikayla Deguire, Tiffany and Sarah Deguire, Meghan and Caroline Deguire, John Lapishka, Jr., Ryan, Hailey and Jake Deguire; great-grandfather of Donovan, Dominic, Lucas and Kaylee; brother of Fran (Phil) O'Neill of Bennington, Vt., Marie Deguire of Sacramento, Calif. and the late Alfred Deguire, Jr.; dear companion of Ann Vogt. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank his niece, Susan Moore, for providing such great care and assistance to their Dad. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the Parker Bros. Memorial, 2013 Broadway, Watervliet on Tuesday from 9-11 a.m. The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. with Rev. Donald Rutherford officiating. Following the service, Paul's ashes will be interred on top of his wife Norine in St. Agnes Cemetery, Menands. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Watervliet Civic Center, PO Box 164, Watervliet, NY 12180. Condolence book at ParkerBrosMemorial.com
