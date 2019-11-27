Hilston, Paul J. CLIFTON PARK Paul J. Hilston, 75, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 22, 2019, at Samaritan Hospital surrounded by his family and friends. Paul was the son of the late Albert Hilston and Grace Hilston. Paul was a veteran of the U.S. Navy serving on the U.S.S. Boston. He enjoyed painting and reading. He was a lover of animals. He will be remembered for his unique sense of humor and as a devoted husband and father. Paul is survived by his beloved wife of 31 years, Mary Hilston; son, Paul A. Hilston; siblings, retired Deacon Edmund Hilston (Joan); sister, Germaine Hilston; sister-in-law, Charlene Hilston and many nieces, nephews and friends. He was predeceased by his sisters, Marie Brady, and Eileen Davis; and brothers, Albert "Dave" Hilston, and John Hilston. A graveside service to celebrate Paul's life will be held on Friday, November 29, at 10 a.m. in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Rd, Schuylerville. To leave a message for the family online please visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 27, 2019