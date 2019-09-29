Maddalla, Paul J. NEW LEBANON Paul J. Maddalla, 74 of New Lebanon, passed away suddenly on Monday, September 23, 2019. He was the loving father of three children. Paul was born on July 8, 1945, in Albany and was the son of the late Joseph and Ruth Maddalla. Paul graduated from Columbia High School. He worked in the construction field for many years until his retirement. He enjoyed the outdoors and loved hunting and fishing. He was proud of his catch on his last day. Paul was passionate about his gardening and canning, and was an excellent cook who enjoyed sharing with others. He was known by his friends and family to be a man of integrity and would always be there to lend a helping hand. Paul is survived by his son, Paul Maddalla (Nina); his daughters, Michelle and Gina Maddalla; and his 10 grandchildren, Paul P., Nina, Ava, Sophie, Bella, Johnny, Paul, Elainia, Perla, and Miya. He also has four great-grandchildren and several nephews and nieces. He was the brother of Joseph Maddalla. He was predeceased by his sisters, Kathy Whelpley and Marcia Maddalla. Paul will be missed by his many friends and family. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday at the Thomas P. Mooney Funeral Home, 11 Elm St., Nassau from 4-6:30 p.m. with a time for remembrances starting at 6:30 p.m. Online condolences may be offered at Mooneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 29, 2019