Mantello, Paul J. AVERILL PARK Paul J. Mantello born on March 16, 1960, passed away on July 6, 2019. Beloved son of deceased Dominick "Lefty" and Mary Mantello. Survived by sister Jeanne Mantello Prendergast and brother-in-law Jim Prendergast; niece Stephanie Prendergast King and husband Anthony King and nephew Chris Prendergast and wife Ashley Prendergast; uncle Joseph Dinovo; and several Dinovo and Mantello cousins. Paul finally succumbed after a 10-year battle with cancer. He worked as a sales representative for Pacoa until a few months before his death. It seemed like he had memorized a 400-page catalogue. Paul was beloved by his family, his many friends and work associates. If someone needed help, Paul was always there. He was both the godfather and best man for his nephew Chris. He loved golf and continued to play during his epic cancer battle. He loved dogs and owned several Great Danes over the years. He loved music and he could have easily beat Shazaam. Paul will be missed by many. A golf outing and a celebration of life will be held in Paul's memory in the Troy-Albany area at the end of summer. Details to follow.



