McLoughlin, Paul J. CLIFTON PARK Paul Joseph McLoughlin, 47, formerly of Troy, died suddenly in his sleep on Thursday, April 18, 2019. Born in Troy on April 24, 1972, he was the beloved son of Margaret J. "Mardi" Donohue McLoughlin of Troy and the late John W. McLoughlin. Paul was a 1990 graduate of Troy High School. He later graduated from Hudson Valley Community College and the University at Albany with a bachelor's degree in marketing. He was presently employed as an accounting specialist at Aflac Insurance Company in Albany where he has worked for over 20 years. Paul loved to cook, loved nature and wildlife, flea markets, watching movies and listening to music. In addition to his mother Margaret, he is survived by his loving fiancee, Kerry L. Atlakson of Clifton Park; two brothers, Daniel J. (Alline) McLoughlin of West Charlton and Stephen A. (Dawn) McLoughlin of Cary, N.C.; his beloved niece and two nephews, Madeline, Jack and Timothy McLoughlin. He is also survived by several aunts, uncles and cousins. Relatives and friends may call at Our Lady of Victory Church, 55 North Lake Ave., Troy on Thursday, April 25, from 10-11 a.m. followed by the funeral Mass at 11 a.m. with Reverend Randall Patterson, Pastor, officiating. Following cremation, a private interment for the family will occur in St. Peter's Cemetery, Troy. In lieu of flowers, contributions would be appreciated to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY, 12204. Arrangements are by the Doran Funeral Home in Troy. A condolence book is available at ParkerBrosMemorial.com.
