Service Information Compassionate Funeral Care Inc 402 Maple Ave Saratoga Springs , NY 12866 (518)-584-4844

Constantine, Paul James Jr. BALLSTON SPA Paul James Constantine Jr., aged 78, passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, March 23, 2020, with family at his side. Paul was born on March 11, 1942, in Albany, the son of the late Paul J. Constantine and Josephine Rose Statler. Paul was a graduate of Shaker High School and Erie Technical Institute. Paul was very proud of his Viet Nam Era service in the New York State National Guard where he achieved the rank of Sargent as a Section Chief in the medical corps. Paul returned to civilian life in 1970. Paul married the love of his life, Joan Helen Becker, on May 27, 1967. Paul retired from his role as an optician for Empire Vision in 2002. Always a tinkerer, Paul enjoyed farming, caring for birds and wildlife on his plot of land in Malta, and looking after his pet cats. Paul always put his family first and Paul was a hard and determined worker who would put the needs of his children ahead of his own. Paul was interested in history, music and more recently enjoyed competing against son-in-law Rob in Jeopardy and became a Pittsburg Steelers fan. Paul is survived by his son, Paul James III (Kimberly); and daughter Dawn Helen (Robert Lutz); daughter-in-law Stacy Constantine; sister Ruth Martin Staff (Michael); sisters-in-law, Jean Brennan (Jimmy) and Barbara Becker; and granddaughters Alexandra, Grace, Miranda and Shayla and many nieces and nephews. Paul was preceded in death by his beloved wife Joan and son James Peter. A Mass of Catholic Burial will be celebrated later in the spring. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Farm Sanctuary in Paul's memory. Arrangements are under the direction of Compassionate Funeral care, Inc. 402 Maple Avenue, Saratoga Springs, New York 12866. If you wish to express condolences, please visit our website at











