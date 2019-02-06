Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Bly, Paul K. COLONIE Paul K. Bly, age 77, passed away surrounded by family on February 4, 2019. He was the son of the late Jessie and Maurice Bly. Paul was a Marine Corps. veteran, proudly serving from 1958 to 1962. He was proud to be an accomplished sharp shooter. Paul retired from Holbrook Lumber after 40 years of service. He was an avid bowler, loved to fish, was an avid N.Y. Yankees fan and loved the casinos. He was loved by all who knew him. Paul is survived by his wife of 53 years, Mary Murray Bly; and two daughters, Lisa (Mark) Bly and Amy Bly. He is also survived by many other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his calling hours on Thursday, February 7, from 4 to 7 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 181 Troy Schenectady Road, Watervliet. All are invited to attend his services in the funeral home on Friday at 12 p.m. Interment will follow at 1:30 p.m. in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Paul's memory may be made to , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN, 38148-0142 or to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave, Menands, NY, 12204.





