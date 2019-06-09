Lawyer, Paul K. Jr. GUILDERLAND Paul K. Lawyer Jr., 70, passed away on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, after a brief illness. Born in Albany, Paul lived in Guilderland most of his life, where he and the love of his life Bernice raised their three sons. An attendee of Colonie High, Paul served his country honorably in the U.S. Army and married Bernie shortly after. He worked as a delivery driver for Nabisco for 27 years until retirement. An avid fan of the New York Mets, and New England Patriots, you could often find him having a beer and yelling at the T.V. Paul was a member of the Rotterdam Elks Lodge #2157 for 18 years. His other hobbies included bowling, fishing, horseshoes, golfing, playing cards, and collecting baseball memorabilia. Paul is survived by his amazing wife Bernice; his three sons, Paul A. of Rotterdam, Danny (Diane) of Colonie, and Tony (Christina) of Guilderland; and grandchildren, Derek, Ashlee (Justin), and Maddie Shay. Paul was predeceased by his parents. Visitation will be held from 1-4 p.m. on Wednesday, June 12, at New Comer Cremations and Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie. Services and burial will follow at 5 p.m. in the Evergreen Memorial Park with military honors. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Paul's name to the , 4 Atrium Dr., Suite 100, Albany, NY, 12205. To leave a special message for the family online please visit, NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on June 9, 2019